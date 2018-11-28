Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12.
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12. QPS
News

Girl, 12, found after missing for 16 days

20th Nov 2018 1:59 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2018 2:46 AM

UPDATE: A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna has been located safe and well.

She was reported missing since November 12 and police held concerns for her safety.

EARLIER: POLICE need help to help find a 12-year-old girl last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on November 12 about 10pm.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and well-being due to her young age.

They are urging the girl, or anyone who may know her current whereabouts, to contact police.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a green, white and blue Fila polo shirt with thongs.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

goodna missing persons
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Noah finds his ark after 12 months living in hospital

    premium_icon Noah finds his ark after 12 months living in hospital

    News AFTER 12 months stuck living in a hospital, a 20-year-old Lismore man with disabilities has finally been given a safe place to call home.

    Strong winds bring down 'monster' fig

    premium_icon Strong winds bring down 'monster' fig

    Environment Couple devastated someone set fire to their beloved tree

    Violence towards hospital staff 'at a tipping point'

    premium_icon Violence towards hospital staff 'at a tipping point'

    Health "A minimum nurse ratio can be the difference between life and death"

    $10m for uni research into naturopathic medicine

    premium_icon $10m for uni research into naturopathic medicine

    News Vitamin king gives $10 to Southern Cross University for research

    Local Partners