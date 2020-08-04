Menu
News

Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

Liana Turner
4th Aug 2020 10:20 AM

POLICE have appealed for help to locate a teen missing from Tweed Heads.

Tweed Byron Police District have issued a statement seeking information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Georgie Meagher.

Georgie was last seen in Tweed Heads on either Sunday or Monday, according to the statement.

“Police have commenced an investigation to locate the missing person and are seeking community assistance,” police said in the statement.

“Georgie Meagher is described as being caucasian appearance, approximately 155cm to 160cm tall, thin build with blonde hair.”

<< Police ask for help to find missing teen >>

Anyone who sees Georgie or believe they know where she is has been urged to phone Tweed Heads Police on 07 5506 9499.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Police report No. E75152417

Lismore Northern Star

