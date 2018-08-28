Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Georgia Hill, 14, went missing from the Northern Rivers on August 23.
Georgia Hill, 14, went missing from the Northern Rivers on August 23. NSW Police
Breaking

Have you seen Georgia? Teen missing since last week

28th Aug 2018 4:20 PM

POLICE have appealed for assistance in finding a teen missing from the Far North Coast.

Georgia Hill, 14, has been reported as a missing person.

She disappeared from Lismore on August 23.

Police said it's possible she is in the Byron Bay or Brunswick Heads areas.

Anyone in contact with Georgia has been urged to ask her to make contact with the closest police station.

If you know where she is, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E71112984.

missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Teen driver airlifted to hospital with head injury

    Teen driver airlifted to hospital with head injury

    News A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in a serious, high speed crash near Lismore this afternoon.

    Will the Nationals disown Kevin Hogan?

    premium_icon Will the Nationals disown Kevin Hogan?

    Politics Page MP's future could be on the line at next local party meeting

    Casino mum faked cancer for sympathy, court hears

    premium_icon Casino mum faked cancer for sympathy, court hears

    News Melissa Quinn is appealing her two-year jail sentence for fraud

    Help family recover after devastating house fire

    Help family recover after devastating house fire

    Community They have lived in the village for 30 years, now community rallies

    Local Partners