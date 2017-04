MISSING: Elizabeth Sterling, 47, was last seen yesterday morning.

POLICE are appealing for information about a woman who has gone missing.

Elizabeth Sterling is 47 years old and may be driving a blue Toyota Corolla, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Elizabeth has no money and no medication.

She was last seen in the Lismore CBD sitting in her car yesterday morning.

If you sight Elizabeth please contact your local police straight away.

She is not in any sort of trouble and her family are very worried.

Police reference is E65855380