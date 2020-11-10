Have you noticed a big change at this popular pub?

HAVE you noticed something different about the Goonellabah Tavern while driving down the Bruxner Highway?

Yep, they've made the switch.

To renewable energy, that is.

And they've done it in a grand fashion, installing a massive 100kW solar system on the tavern's roof.

The system was installed by Ballina based solar energy company Stralis Energy and is made up of 250 solar panels.

A system of this size can generate on average 153,300kWh of electricity per year, enough to power 15 homes.

Owner of the tavern, John Schlederer, said pubs and clubs used a large amount of electricity due to cold room storage, air conditioning and lighting, so it made sense to try and find a way to minimise electricity bills.

"With electricity prices only looking to increase, installing a solar system was the most practical solution to minimise our operational costs," he said.

"As a large portion of our electricity is consumed during the day solar seemed like an obvious choice.

"The team at Stralis Energy were great and took care of everything.

"Their experience with large systems gave me the confidence to go ahead with the install and I haven't looked back."