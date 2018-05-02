Have you got your tickets to Beef Week?

Photos from the 2016 Casino Beef Week Fashion Parade and the Official Opening and Beef meets Reef

TICKETS are now on sale for some of the most popular events at the 2018 NCMC Casino Beef Week.

Organisers are expecting more than 30,000 people to converge on Casino during Beef Week.

Ticketed events this year are:

Official Opening Night

To be held on Saturday, May 18, from 6pm at the Casino RSM Club, the 2018 Official Opening will include presentations of all Beef Week Queen entrants and the crowning of the region's ambassador, who will represent the community for the coming 11 days during Beef Week and throughout the year until 2019.

Great acts and live music from Groove Elements will be the entertainment for the night, with an opportunity to taste the best produce that the North Coast has to offer with a delicious dinner.

Tickets available online at https://www.proticket.com.au/Events/Details/2552 or at the Casino RSM Club for $65.

Northern Star Fashion Parade

Want to enjoy a fun night out and see the best of what Casino fashion has to offer?

The Northern Star Celebration of Fashion will be held at Casino RSM Club.

Beautiful frocks, country wear, kids clothes and more will be on show.

Get ready to see the locals get up and give modelling a go, in one of Casino's favourite sell out events of the year.

At Casino RSM Club on Tuesday, May 22, from 7pm. Tickets available online at https://www.proticket.com.au/Events/Details/2564 or at the Casino RSM Club, $13 for theatre style and $15 for table seating.

Rural Ladies High Tea

This year's Beef Week Rural Ladies High Tea will be held on Thursday, May 24, from 10.30am to 2pm at Windara.

This event provides a great networking opportunity for rural women and is aimed at people who want to focus on inspiration, motivation and empowering women.

Tickets are $20, with proceeds going to Windara.

For details or to book visit www.casinobeefweek.com.au.