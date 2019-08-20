Menu
INFORMATION NEEDED: Tenterfield Shire Council is seeking information on old water bores and wells to prevent landholders' current water supplies being affected by proposed bores. Marc Stapelberg
Have you got an unlisted water bore on your property?

Jackie Munro
20th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
AMID the ongoing water crisis in Tenterfield, residents are encouraged to take stock of their properties for any old and unregistered water bores or wells.

As part of their Emergency Water Security Augmentation Project, Tenterfield Shire Council is looking to stabilise and supplement water supplies and is currently undertaking a search for new water bores.

A virtual drilling exercise has been undertaken to provide information to narrow the search for potential water bore sites.

The council said due to ongoing investigations into these potential bore locations, they are looking for information from the community for locations of old bores or wells which may not be included in the lists of registered sites.

This information is required to ensure the new bore locations won't disrupt supply to landowners from their current bores and wells.

If you know of any such sites, contact council on (02) 6736 6000 or or email council@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au and providing details of location and flow rates.

