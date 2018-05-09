Have you ever wondered what really happens in court?

OF ALL the courtrooms across the Northern Rivers, Ballina feels the most oppressive.

With its narrow walls and high ceilings it resembles a small and claustrophobic church.

It seems ill-equipped to comfortably accommodate the mass of human bodies on court day, despite the modern lighting and air conditioning.

A steady stream of people move in and out of the crowded space, the heavy door slamming shut loudly as they exit and enter. Someone should put a sign on that door.

The court listings are dominated by domestic violence and apprehended violence orders, and drink- and drug-driving matters.

Sadly, they're standard fare for local courts.

For one man on a minor drug possession charge, it seems the worst thing is the two-hour wait he has to endure before his matter is called up.

You get the feeling this is a run-of-the-mill event in his life - more of an inconvenience than a wake-up-call.

Magistrate Karen Stafford tells the man he has a long criminal record and asks him what he's done to try and get off the drugs. He mumbles something about doing "the program".

She convicts him and fines him $200. It's over in two minutes.

For drink drivers, on the other hand, the experience is anything but run-of-the-mill.

Drink-driving is taken extremely seriously by the courts.

And drink drivers cut across all levels of society - today the defendants include a well-spoken university student, a middle-aged working woman, single mums, and a welfare recipient with alcohol problems.

One young father-to-be on a low-range charge is slapped with a four-month suspension and told to hand over his licence immediately. He is told he will have to reapply for a new licence at the end of the suspension - a standard RMS procedure.

Then there's the single working mum who has her hopes of a court reprieve dashed like a splash of ice-cold water on the face.

"I think everyone who gets a driver's licence needs them ... but it is a privilege and you abused that privilege on that night," Magistrate Stafford says, before giving her a six-month suspension.

The defendant looks livid as she leaves the courtroom.

Only one offender is lucky enough to escape a low-range drink-driving offence without a licence suspension. It's a rare privilege, which the Magistrate points out.

It was only possible because the woman was a voluntary respite carer for foster children, which Magistrate Stafford acknowledged was a very important role in the community, and needed her car to do the job.

Driving with an illicit drug in the system is a slightly different beast, with a wide variety of circumstances.

One woman apparently mistakenly ingested cannabis in some food at a party. She pleads guilty, the court buys her story and she gets the minimum suspension.

Another alleged drug driver had just given birth by caesarean section and "hadn't had anything other than what the hospital gave me". A single mum of three, she is given a Section 10 bond - no suspension, and no conviction recorded.

Other more serious drink-driving matters are wisely adjourned by solicitors, given complex circumstances.

Next up are the more spectacular offences, such as the childcare worker facing four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, or fraud.

The 28-year-old woman used her boss's credit card for personal purchases on the sly. It was only $300, but dishonest.

Her solicitor argued the offending was "unplanned and opportunistic" as her employer had given her the card to make a "legitimate purchase". She had already faced the shame of losing her job of seven years, and her career in early childhood care.

But Magistrate Stafford said the act was a "gross breach of trust".

"It appears that while this offence may have been opportunistic ... you did later repeat the conduct, maybe because you got away with it the first time," the Magistrate says.

The woman receives a two-year good behaviour bond and is ordered to pay her victim the sum of $306.65.

One man is facing incarceration for breaching bail granted over a domestic assault. He was caught driving with a mid-range alcohol reading and while disqualified.

None of the consequences of losing his licence matter now. He just wants his freedom.

The court hears "he's a different person when he's drunk", prone to violent outbursts.

"Alcohol is clearly the underlying issue, Your Honour," his solicitor tells the court.

He is narrowly granted conditional bail again, but only after waiting two hours for his mother to drive 40 minutes to the courthouse and attest that he can reside at her house.

It's often the repeat offenders who find themselves in even deeper water the second and third time round.

The court hears the story of one young man who breached three suspended jail sentences by shoving his brother-in-law and threatening to kill him - in the presence of police.

He is more than likely going to jail.

The court hears he became enraged with his brother-in-law when he came home from work to find his child in a dangerous situation.

"It was a heat of the moment thing, there was no intent behind the threat," his solicitor tells the court.

The court hears he has held down a full-time employment and has a "clear possibility" of rehabilitation.

Nevertheless, Magistrate Stafford reminds him that he was convicted of three counts of driving while disqualified and had now broken the suspended jail sentences which followed.

There was "no reason to excuse" the breaches and she has "no option but to remove" the suspended sentences and jail him.

Only one final escape hatch is available for this young man.

An assessment has found him suitable for an intensive corrections order, or ICO - the last stop before full-time custody.

Magistrate Stafford tells him his "very limited insight" into his fresh offending has given her "some cause to hesitate about whether I should give you this opportunity", but because he is still a young man, and the ICO report was favourable, she is willing to give him the chance.

He receives a 12-month jail sentence to be served outside jail via an intensive corrections order. It includes 32 hours' community service a month and strict supervision by correctional officers.

For him, it's his last chance at freedom. No more slip-ups allowed. Still a young man, he is incredibly relieved.

The stars have aligned in his favour.

For the Magistrate and court staff, it's just another day on the job.