Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina was once touted as the
Ballina was once touted as the "shark capital of Australia” but thankfully there hasn't been a shark attack recently. Contributed
Community

Have you changed your beach habits due to sharks?

Graham Broadhead
by
3rd Oct 2019 5:00 PM

FOR a while, Ballina was being touted as the "shark capital of Australia” -- but thankfully, there haven't been any recent incidents to further that tag, nor in the region.

But why is that so? Is it because swimmers, surfers, spearfishers or beach-users generally have changed their behaviours to reduce the risk of a shark encounter?

That's what University of Technology Sydney researchers aim to find out when they visit Ballina for a workshop on October 15, with a second workshop in Byron Bay on October 16.

Lead researcher Nick McClean described the aims of the research.

"There has been a lot of research on community attitudes towards sharks, and different shark mitigation measures in NSW in the last few years,” he said.

"This research project has a different focus.

"We want to understand whether people have been changing their behaviour to reduce their risk of shark interactions in the last few years, and why.

"For example, do people swim in different places or at different times then previously, or use technology to keep themselves safe?

"Have people changed their behaviour because of their peers, through learning from communication efforts by the government, or for other reasons?

"And if people haven't changed their behaviour, is it because they don't feel the risk applies to them, or for other reasons?

"These are the sort of questions we'll be exploring in the workshops."

The workshops will involve a graphic artist illustrating live the knowledge and views of participants.

These workshops are open to anyone who spends time at the beach or in the ocean. You do not need to have any special knowledge about sharks or beach safety to participate.

Workshops will be held at Ballina Lighthouse & Lismore Surf Club on Tuesday, October 15, at 6pm, and at the Byron Bay Surf Club on October 16 at 6pm.

To register your interest for the workshop, an event registration has been set up at the following web address: www.sharkworkshopsnsw.net.

ballina byron bay northern rivers community research sharks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    premium_icon Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    News TWO Ballina Shire properties topped the list, but a Casino home made it onto the list of the top sales.

    Popular Christmas Eve event in danger of getting Grinched

    premium_icon Popular Christmas Eve event in danger of getting Grinched

    News Chamber calls for businesses to put in for this iconic family event

    'Nothing would have prevented him from swimming that day'

    premium_icon 'Nothing would have prevented him from swimming that day'

    News Inquest hears of swift and thorough search for missing swimmer

    Council’s taken my cereal and toast, now it wants my coffee

    premium_icon Council’s taken my cereal and toast, now it wants my coffee

    Letters to the Editor "The new charges would suggest the residents are cash rich"