Popular restaurant owners open new cafe

QUICK LUNCH: La Baracca owners Steve and Julianne Kreig have opened Ristretto on Molesworth St, which serves takeaway coffee and a healthy food options.

QUICK LUNCH: La Baracca owners Steve and Julianne Kreig have opened Ristretto on Molesworth St, which serves takeaway coffee and a healthy food options. Marc Stapelberg

A NEW hub for great takeaway coffee and a selection healthy food options has opened its doors on Molesworth Street this week.

Lismore couple Steve and Julianne Kreig said after months of hard work and saving Ristretto finally had its opening day on Monday, March 5.

New cafe opens in Lismore: A NEW hub for great takeaway coffee and a selection healthy food options has opened its doors on Molesworth Street this week.

"It's nice to finally get the doors open, it's been a long process having to rebuild our other cafe which was our main priority and probably put this one back a little bit longer," Mr Kreig said.

The couple already have a successful and well established business on the other side of town in La Baracca, which they have owned for the last 10 years.

Mr Kreig said the cafe has been in the works over the last year after they were approached by the owner of the building at 214 Molesworth Street two or three months before the flood.

"It wasn't something we thought about but when they put the idea into our head we sort of thought it would be a good opportunity for us," he said.

"But then the flood affected the whole town including the new and our current business which put us 12 months behind where we wanted to be."

The new cafe is designed to cater for the needs of the office workers and business people that surround the little shop front.

"Ristretto is designed to be a smaller version of what we are doing now... quick healthy takeaways and grab and go meals," Mr Kreig said.

"There is the option to sit down and have breakfast and lunch as well, but it's more about come in grab a coffee and a sandwich and get back to work."

Mr Kreig said while it was daunting to have two businesses open in the CBD, he was excited to see the two blossom after such a tough year.

"The flood really affected us, we basically had to go deeper into debt to get our other business up and running," he said.

"Nothing has ever been given to us, we've always had to work hard for what we have got."

Mr Kreig said he was overwhelmed by the support they have received by residents already.

"If they love La Barraca, hopefully they will love Ristretto as well," he said.

"We just love what we do and we hope the punters enjoy what we do as well and come and support us."