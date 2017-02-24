Have a swell time at the Byron Bay Surf Festival

Surfers of all ages and board types are welcome at the 2017 Byron Bay Surf Festival.

YOU don't have to be a gun boardrider to chill out at the Byron Bay Surf Festival this weekend.

Held at a variety of beaches and locations around Byron Bay, visitors can chill out in a yurt, attend a wooden surfboard building workshop, participate in a surf yoga workshop, shop for amazing items at the surf art markets, attend a family-friendly movie night and enjoy the opportunity to meet like-minded surfers from all the region.

There's also a free open-air stage where you can join surfers, artisans, surf stars and well-known boardriders and participate in conversations about surf culture, on topics including writing, photography, storytelling and surfing.

Saturday night features the big voice of Hawaiian singer/songwriter Paula Fuga opening for popular local act Bobby Alu and an amazing headliner, G.LOVE direct from the USA.

Between sets, guests can watch Jack McCoy's 25-year film anniversary, with clips from his ground-breaking surf films Bunyip Dreaming and The Green Iguana, featuring live music scores by Dave Rastovich, Terepai Richmond, Tim Baker, Kyle Slabb and Fletcher Pilon.

On Sunday events include a free-for-all in the waves at Wategos Beach, a fun surfing session comprising finless, logs, mermaids, fish, torpedoes (bodysurfers) and tandem surfers will come together in a non-competitive day of surfing.

More information in the eclectic and exciting program of BBSF events http://www.byronbaysurffestival.com.au/program-2/