Have a swell time at the Byron Bay Surf Festival

Alison Paterson
| 24th Feb 2017 11:53 AM
Surfers of all ages and board types are welcome at the 2017 Byron Bay Surf Festival.
Surfers of all ages and board types are welcome at the 2017 Byron Bay Surf Festival. Supplied

YOU don't have to be a gun boardrider to chill out at the Byron Bay Surf Festival this weekend.

Held at a variety of beaches and locations around Byron Bay, visitors can chill out in a yurt, attend a wooden surfboard building workshop, participate in a surf yoga workshop, shop for amazing items at the surf art markets, attend a family-friendly movie night and enjoy the opportunity to meet like-minded surfers from all the region.

There's also a free open-air stage where you can join surfers, artisans, surf stars and well-known boardriders and participate in conversations about surf culture, on topics including writing, photography, storytelling and surfing.

Saturday night features the big voice of Hawaiian singer/songwriter Paula Fuga opening for popular local act Bobby Alu and an amazing headliner, G.LOVE direct from the USA.

Between sets, guests can watch Jack McCoy's 25-year film anniversary, with clips from his ground-breaking surf films Bunyip Dreaming and The Green Iguana, featuring live music scores by Dave Rastovich, Terepai Richmond, Tim Baker, Kyle Slabb and Fletcher Pilon.

On Sunday events include a free-for-all in the waves at Wategos Beach, a fun surfing session comprising finless, logs, mermaids, fish, torpedoes (bodysurfers) and tandem surfers will come together in a non-competitive day of surfing.

More information in the eclectic and exciting program of BBSF events http://www.byronbaysurffestival.com.au/program-2/

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers entertainment surf festival

