A BYPASS on the new highway will be given a new local road name, and you can submit your ideas.
News

Have a say on renaming the old Pacific Highway

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A BYPASS on the new highway will be given a new local road name, and you can submit your ideas.

With the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade motoring on, consultation has begun on renaming the current alignment.

Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said when the new highway opens to traffic, South Grafton and Ulmarra will be bypassed.

"To avoid confusion between the existing Pacific Highway and the upgraded highway, the bypassed section between Glenugie and Tyndale will be given a local road name to make it easier for motorists travelling around the region," Mr Gulaptis.

"Some early consultation has already been completed about the proposal and feedback is now invited from the local community up until 16 August.

"All suggestions received from the community will be provided to Clarence Valley Council for consideration before a new name is decided on.

"There has been largely positive feedback to date, although we have a long way to go before we start updating road signage.

"This final section of the upgraded Pacific Highway is on schedule to open to traffic in 2020, weather permitting."

To have a say on the renaming proposal, go to www.rms.nsw.gov.au or visit Clarence Valley Council offices in Grafton or Maclean to pick up a copy of the community update, which includes a reply paid feedback submission form.

More information is available here.

northern rivers consruction pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

