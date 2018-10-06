Have a good bellylaugh at Bentley with Women Like Us

HILARIOUS: Women Like Us performers Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are coming to Bentley... in a ute.

ANCIENT Byron Bay wisdom dictates that if you haven't had a good bellylaugh with Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs recently, then you chakras and not really aligned.

So see this opportunity as a chance to get your spiritual well-being 'serviced' and head to Lennox Head to see their hit show Women Like Us.

With almost 50 sold-out shows to their credit, the country girls and mothers have performed to packed houses from Brisbane's Sit Down Comedy Club to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Mandy Nolan said they had also taken their comedy stylings to halls, pubs, clubs and theatres in the country.

"No town is too small for us," she said.

Women Like Us is a two-hour comedy show born a couple of years ago, when the friends decided they should hit the road together.

They eventually reached the conclusion it was because those women often didn't see their lives or their experiences reflected on the stage.

Ellen and Mandy realised that when they talked about housework, chickens, big undies, disappointment, resentment, sex when you're drunk, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst, everything just fell into place.

When deciding on a show title, Women Like Us just turned up, Mandy said.

"Our audiences love our shows because our lives are like theirs," she said.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives.

"We're capable, overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it women. And because of sharing stories like that...women like us."

"These are untold laugh-out-loud women's stories, smack bang centre stage.

With seven children and 35 years stage time between them, their "failure to parent" is the focus of their material, along with the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day, who unpacks the dishwasher.

One of the most popular comedians in the area, Mandy writes regularly for Mamamia.

She has appeared on ABC's Q&A, SBS's Mums The Word and About Women, and is in demand as a corporate and club performer around the country.

Ellen is a national finalist for RAW Comedy and winner of Foxtel Comedy Channel's Be A Comedian.