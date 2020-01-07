Rural Fire Service volunteers from brigades on the northern beaches were called in to help battle fires at Bendalong and Manyana on the NSW south coast. Picture: Facebook (Ingleside RFS)

AS I write this column, a backpack sits at the front door, along with my parents' vintage tartan picnic rugs they bought about 60 years ago. They are the only wool rugs I own, useful in the current situation in which I find myself (like way too many other Australians) - preparing to flee a bushfire.

The mongrel that's been nipping at my heels has been slinking around since before Christmas; I've received twice the dreaded, oh-so-polite BBC-toned warning message on my rarely used landline telling me it's too late to leave and to take shelter from the approaching fire.

Thankfully, here we've dodged a bullet twice, and I'm hoping for a hat trick. By the time this appears in The Northern Star, the danger will have passed, or I will have lost everything ‒ I am having to write and file these words while I still have internet.

As always, in times of disaster, one sees the very best of human nature, along with far too much of the less-than-pleasant aspects of the human psyche. Locals here have been donating everything they can to our fabulous fireys. How can we ever repay the mounting debt of gratitude? Bottled water and muesli bars are practical ways to help, but how on earth do we convey our real thanks for the weeks of exhausting, dangerous labour keeping strangers and their property safe?

And then there are the tourists, who ignored requests to stay away this year because it was just too damned dangerous. Instead of losing a deposit on a rental or motel room (and I fully understand how tough that must be, a lot of people only get holidays at this time of year and can't afford to lose money), people have packed their kids and pets into the car and driven into an active fire zone.

Our leader has blown it at every turn. Despite promising to "burn for you" after he miraculously won the election, SloMo - known around here as "The Jerk with the Smirk" - crept off under cover of darkness to holiday overseas, far away from the smoke and death and fear. We might have accepted the holiday, but it was the cowardice that saw him sneak away that has stopped people in their tracks.

Footage of him finally visiting victims on the South Coast, only to be heckled until he turned and bolted in his air-conditioned car, was difficult to watch. I kept wanting him to say something - anything - that might help, but (as always) he fumbled and dropped the catch.

I'm just grateful someone persuaded him to not wear an Akubra, the headwear of choice for Coalition politicians when they are trying to show solidarity with the little people.

I hope it rains soon.