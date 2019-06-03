Haunting photos reveal communities shaken by tragic crashes

South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour lay wreaths on behalf of their councils and Kawungan State School at the site of the fatal crash which took the life of Charmaine McLeod and her four young children outside Kumbia on May 27.

BRIGHT flowers sit along the Bunya Highway among the ashes to remember those who were lost on South Burnett roads in recent weeks.

South Burnett Regional Council's Mayor, Keith Campbell, was joined by Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour on Saturday at the site of the fatal crash which claimed the life of a Hervey Bay mum and her four small children outside Kumbia.

The two mayors stood side by side to remember Charmaine McLeod and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2, who were killed in the crash on May 27.

They both placed wreaths on behalf of their councils and communities.

Cr Seymour also put down a wreath on behalf of Aaleyn and Matilda's school, Kawungan State School.

They also stood among the ashes of the crash site to remember all of the lives lost on Burnett roads over the past three weeks.

It was important for the two mayors to share this moment as they represented two communities who have been shaken by the recently tragic road trauma for their regions.