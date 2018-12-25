Haunted house a standout childhood memory

Louisa Mazzer died in 1985 and is buried next to her husband William Martin in East Lismore cemetery.

WHEN Louisa Mazzer was asked to record her memories in 1979, only six years before she died, she revealed a very full childhood.

Born to Louisa Gava and Pietro Mazzer at New Italy on December 26,1889, Louisa grew up knowing about her Italian family ancestry.

Her parents were born in Venice, Italy living with her maternal grandmother and two aunts.

Louisa's grandfather had been killed in the Crimean War.

This was a war fought between October 1853 to February 1856 on the Crimean Peninsula.

Without many prospects in Italy after the war Louisa's parents decided to leave and make their fortune in Australia.

Louisa was told that her parents left on a sailing ship that took 9 months that finally 'landed them on an island which I thought was somewhere to the north of Australia'.

In fact, her parents were part of the ill-fated trip organized by the infamous Marquis de Rays.

Beguiled by the slick advertising of sunshine, lush vegetation, beaches and fertile land, Italian families from Veneto ended up at Port Breton, near New Guinea, a not so ideal location.

Many died from starvation, disease and primitive conditions.

The government of the day stepped in and brought Pietro, Louisa, their daughter Maria and the remaining Italian immigrants to Sydney and finally New Italy where they carved out a settlement.

Louisa remembered growing up in a nice weatherboard house with a detached kitchen.

Her mother tended their abundant vegetable garden while her father went cane-cutting.

He also made wine from the grape cuttings he had brought over from Italy, often selling grapes to the public as well.

Louisa remembered putting milk in large dishes for the cream to rise where they then used it to make butter by hand before selling it.

During flood times at their farm in Bungawalbyn Louisa remembers lying on her tummy in the water, a haunted house they moved to in Bexhill and her toddler brother getting into their father's home made wine, which made him fall down a lot.

