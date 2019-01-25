Hats off to Ballina milliner's success

HATS OFF TO MILLINER: Ballina-based Elizabeth Edwards' creation Coastal Flowers will be displayed as part of the 2019 London Hat Week official exhibition.

HATS OFF TO MILLINER: Ballina-based Elizabeth Edwards' creation Coastal Flowers will be displayed as part of the 2019 London Hat Week official exhibition. Marc Stapelberg

AN AWARD-WINNING designer will have one of her creations exhibited at the prestigious London Hat Week this year.

Ballina-based Elizabeth Edwards, who creates bespoke hats, fascinators and other headwear through her Elizabeth Louise Millinery and Design label, said she was thrilled to be selected.

The chosen hat, which features a sculptured wave design, will be on display at London's Menier Gallery in April as part of the 2019 London Hat Week Official Exhibition, The Great Hat Exhibition - World Garden.

LONDON HAT WEEK: Elizabeth Edwards has her design 'Coastal Flower' on display at London Hat Week in April. Supplied

She said milliners world-wide were invited to apply to showcase hats inspired by nature.

"Only 150 milliners have been invited to participate," she said.

"My hat, Coastal Flowers, was inspired by the beautiful beach environment around where I live."

As well as one hat currently on its way to the UK, the 54-year-old milliner is also entering a creation in the 2019 Melbourne International Millinery Competition, which will be announced in February.

Ms Edwards' experience includes creating and managing her own fashion business for more than 25 years, including wedding couture, special occasion, menswear and children's wear.

In 1991 she was named North Coast Designer of the Year for her range of children's wear.

"I taught fashion at TAFE for seven years and six years ago I bought an alterations shop in Ballina," she said.

"Then five years ago I took up millinery and I love it."

Ms Edwards said she loves the fact hats are back in fashion - although for many people they were never out, she added.

"In our climate we definitely need to wear hats," she said.

"I love the fact that so many younger people are looking to don a hat for not just a special occasion, but for everyday wear as well."

Ms Edwards said one of her styles, based on a lower top-hat design, was proving popular with fashionable men and women alike.

"I also make hats for weddings, race-wear and other special occasions," she said.

"It's fun, very hands-on and I get to do everything myself including sourcing materials from local suppliers."

https://www.facebook.com/elizabethlouisemillinery/