Hat-trick hero in Byron Bay's Bill Turner Cup win

Byron Bay's three goal hero Zahi Addis on the ball in Byron's 3-0 win over Armidale's Duval High at Byron Bay High School. Dacre King

BYRON Bay High School soccer team has progressed to the Round of 16 in the Bill Turner Cup, for boys, with a 3-0 win over Armidale's Duval High at their home ground yesterday.

The National competition for students 15-years-and-under draws teams from Cairns to Melbourne and most in between with 450 schools entering the 40th Bill Turner Cup.

A further 400 schools entered the Bill Turner Trophy, for girls with Wollumbin High (Murwillumbah) beating Bellingen High 2-0 on Friday to secure a National quarter-final berth.

Byron Bay, after narrowly missing a first half penalty, dominated play in the second session netting three goals.

The hero - Zahi Addis - missed the penalty shot 28minutes in rattling the bar and promised his teammates, at half time, "to score in the second half.”

And he backed up his half time commitment with three well taken goals, the first in the 43rd minute and followed up five minutes later and the sealer at 55minutes.

"We played really well today as a unit,” Byron Bay coach Harley Schmidt said.

"The whole team played really well together, the back four were really solid and the way we played with width, especially in the second half, we were able to put three (goals) away.”

Byron Bay will now host Coffs Harbour's St John Paul College in the Round of 32 at a time to determined.

"I expect another challenging game,” said Schmidt of the Round of 16 match against St John Paul College.

"Duval made us work really hard for our win today and I expect nothing less from St John Paul.”

Match details: Bill Turner Cup (Boys) Round of 32: Byron Bay High 3 (Zahi Addis 43minute, 48m, 55m) beat Duval High (Armidale) 0.