Hat-trick for Scurr in hockey opener

ON THE RUN: Zac Clark in action for Coraki against Northern Star in Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey on Saturday. Coraki won 3-1 Shez Napper

CORAKI'S Matt Scurr started the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey season in great form with a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Northern Star.

In other games, Grafton defeated Ballina 5-1 and Waratahs defeated East Lismore 2-0.

Waratahs (from the Tweed) and Grafton have joined the competition this year, which means six teams in A-grade and six teams in reserve grade.

Star opened the scoring when Adam Grill deflected a Mark Harris hit high into the net, giving Jackson Gwynne in goals for Coraki no chance.

Sam Hemsley Hackett was unlucky not to put Star two ahead after he drew out Gwynne and beat him but the shot just missed its mark.

Coraki applied plenty of pressure for the rest of the second quarter and were rewarded when Scurr finished off a raid to give Lock in goals for Star no chance.

An accidental breach preventing a goal allowed Scurr to convert a penalty stroke to put Coraki in front.

Just before half-time Simon Brown, who was outstanding in defence, dispossessed an attacker and found an unmarked Aaron Scurr, who passed to his brother Matt for his third goal.

That made it 3-1 at half-time and although Star had their chances after that, Gwynne denied them time and again.

He was Coraki's best along with Matt Scurr and Harley Brown while Lock, Harris and Hackett stood out for Star.

GLEE were too strong for a gallant Ballina, winning 6-2 in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey on Saturday.

But there were plenty of positives for the Ballina side to take away.

With the return of Nicole Hetherington, again pairing up with Cassie Hughes, plus Kim Clarke in the mix, Glee are back to full strength.

Senior games on the Far North Coast are now being played in quarters and that is affecting the flow of the game, with some sides coping better than others.

Although the score does not reflect it, Ballina were competitive throughout but particularly early on.

Glee absorbed the Ballina pressure and Olivia Osborne opened the scoring for Glee in the second quarter and after another to Hetherington they went to the break leading 2-0.

In the third and fourth quarters Cassie Hughes scored twice and Hetherington scored again to make it 5-0.

Ballina captain Corinne Busse pegged one back before Kim Clarke replied for Glee.

Karina Perris for Ballina scored the final goal of the game.

Best players for Glee were Clarke, Hughes and Renae Dunstan while Ballina were well served by Busse, Sacha Murnane in goals and Corey Hardy.