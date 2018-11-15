Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hasbro’s new Monopoly For Millennials.
Hasbro’s new Monopoly For Millennials.
Lifestyle

Hasbro releases new Monopoly For Millennials

by Hannah Sparks
15th Nov 2018 1:25 PM

Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200. Go directly to hell.

Millennials have long been maligned for their inability to "adult" - from avoiding marriage to quitting their jobs to travel.

But perhaps most central to the millennial MO is the issue of property investments - of which they infamously have none.

So the cynical game-makers at Hasbro devised Monopoly For Millennials.

"Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway," the cover of the $27 (get it?) board game reads.

‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.’
‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.’

Players don't win with money to buy homes or railroads, but instead collect "experience points" by earning rewards such as a three-day music festival or going to a vegan bistro - because memories "last forever".

Perhaps hitting the closest to home was one of the "hottest destinations" of all - couch-surfing.

Player pieces include a few things millennials simply can't live without, such as a camera, sunglasses and a hashtag.

"Money doesn't always buy a great time," reads the description. "But experiences, whether they're good - or weird - last forever."

board games editors picks games hasbro milennials monoply

Top Stories

    WATCH: Surf rage accused to face hearing

    premium_icon WATCH: Surf rage accused to face hearing

    Crime A LENNOX Head man accused of a surf rage incident at Lennox Point is set to fight the charges and has applied for an AVO against his alleged victim.

    6 brown snakes spotted in Casino CBD

    6 brown snakes spotted in Casino CBD

    News Largest was 180cm long and has prompted a clear warning from police

    600 businesses to be targeted in Fair Work audit

    600 businesses to be targeted in Fair Work audit

    Business Fair Work Ombudsman checking workers are paid correctly

    Customer loved this shop so much that she bought it

    premium_icon Customer loved this shop so much that she bought it

    Business There's a new hidden fashion treasure on Keen St

    Local Partners