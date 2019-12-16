There will no longer be a public holiday for the Lismore Cup, sorry everyone.

There will no longer be a public holiday for the Lismore Cup, sorry everyone. Ursula Bentley

HAS Lismore City Council gone mad to cancel the half day holiday (for the Lismore Cup)?

In the past, it was an event to be praised and promoted.

Racegoers spent money on race wear, clubs and pubs had entertainment all week, motels and pubs booked out.

Race week was a week-long event... (with),breakfast with the stars, guest race callers and lots of VIPs.

It was a social week we old racegoers looked forward to, with photos in the social pages of The Northern Star.

I broke the news to my hairdresser, she wasn't pleased, it is one of her busy weeks.

I hope this council can change its mind and really try and put heart back in Lismore.

Public opinion could perhaps change their mind -- it worked for the palliative ward closing at St Vincent's Hospital. Protest if you care.

Betty Campbell, Goonellabah.