Has Christmas been banned at our schools? LETTER

HAS Christmas been banned at our schools? We received this letter to the editor:

I WRITE with concern at the message we are sending to our school kids and society in general about Christmas - not the Christian overtone, but the recognition in schools.

My kids attend a total of three schools between them and have all come home saying that reference to Christmas is out this year.

Teachers report they are not to do Christmas activities, refer to Christmas in any way, or even do craft activities in the final week before the (ahem) Christmas holidays. One teacher reports it is all in case someone complains.

What the blazes have we all come to when all hope and joy is taken away from our kids just in case someone complains? Have the do-gooders won in taking away our fun?

Okay, I'm comfortable admitting the Christian factor of Christmas is not everyone's cup of tea, but why throw the baby out with the bathwater?

So what next? Is it now to be called "seasonal holidays" instead of Christmas? What happened to tolerance?

Next time you're at the shops, I'm sure we'll still see Christmas lights and decorations ... and will long after I'm gone.