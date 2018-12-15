Weinstein lied about 'sex with J Law'

MOVIE mogul Harvey Weinstein bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence to a woman that he allegedly sexually abused for years, according to a new lawsuit.

Lawrence has denied the claims, telling Page Six she had nothing but a "professional relationship" with the now disgraced producer.

In the suit filed anonymously by a Jane Doe in Los Angeles the woman claims that Weinstein performed oral sex on her against her will and as she was sobbing he told her, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar," TMZ reported.

Jennifer Lawrence and producer Harvey Weinstein in 2013. Picture: Jason Merritt

She says that she met Weinstein at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival and the pair had a meeting at the Waldorf Astoria in Park City.

She got up to go to the bathroom and he walked in on her with her pants down while she was using the toilet.

The court papers say he then dropped his pants, took out his penis and said, "My d*ck is nice and hard for you" adding, "Do you like my d*ck?," according to the report.

Though she says in the suit she protested, he masturbated and then ejaculated on her skirt, the report says.

Jennifer Lawrence and Harvey Weinstein attend The Weinstein Company celebration of Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. Picture: Charley Gallay

The woman alleges similar incidents occurred through 2015.

"My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein," Lawrence told Page Six in a statement on Friday night.

"I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

A lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately return a request for comment.

