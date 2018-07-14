‘I offered jobs in exchange for sex’: Harvey Weinstein

FOR the first time ever, Harvey Weinstein admitted in an interview that he offered "acting jobs in exchange for sex" - but according to him, "so does everyone."

"Yes, I did offer them acting jobs in exchange for sex," the disgraced movie mogul told the Spectator in an interview published on Friday.

"But so did and still does everyone."

Weinstein, 66, pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges last month after being accused by dozens of women.

The disgraced producer claimed in the Spectator interview, which was conducted by longtime columnist Taki Theodoracopulos, that he "never, ever" forced himself on "a single woman" - but admitted that he often had to use his Hollywood prowess to get women.

"You were born rich and privileged and you were handsome," he told Taki.

"I was born poor, ugly, Jewish and had to fight all my life to get somewhere. You got lotsa girls, no girl looked at me until I made it big in Hollywood."

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of harassing over 50 women, many of whom he worked with. (Pic: AP/John Minchillo)

Joined by his lawyer Ben Brafman, Weinstein attempted to defend himself during the sit-down - claiming that at least two of his accusers, Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, were caught lying.

He told Taki that McGowan once alleged that Argento and her late boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, had an open relationship.

"It was obviously not true, says Harvey, but dead men tell no tales," Taki wrote in his column.

"So the girls made it up."

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.