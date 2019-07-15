Harvest's feral food solution

THE ART of fine dining could be the answer when it comes to pesky plants and creatures

Harvest Restaurant Newrybar will welcome artist Kirsha Kaechele and chef Vince Trim from Hobart's acclaimed Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) gallery in Tasmania for a special dinner to celebrate Mona's new book and exhibition, Eat the Problem- an exploration of transforming flaw into feature using invasive species in food and art.

Eat the Problem, from 6pm on Wednesday August 7 at Harvest Newrybar, is all about creating imaginative solutions to the problem of invasive species: eating them.

This special dinner event will feature Harvest's own unique interpretation of the theme.

Conceived by artist and curator Kirsha Kaechele, the Eat the Problem book celebrates the abundance of pests, such as sea urchin, rabbit, cane toad or deer, and the art of solving multiple problems at once.

"Food is one of the mediums through which we can create and share art, and definitely the most interactive,” Kirsha Kaechele said.

"I'm very excited to bring Eat the Problem to the mainland and to work with the amazing team at Harvest.

"They are up for the challenge of transforming pest into delicacy and I can't wait to taste what they create.

"Diners will experience a true feast for the senses, and at the same time deepen their appreciation for systems-based sustainable thinking, in a delightful and delicious unfolding of an evening.”

- Eat the Problem costs $120 per person plus $50 for matched wines. Bookings on 66872644 or email: goodtimes@ harvestnewrybar.com.au