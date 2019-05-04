HARVEST TRAIL: A food lover's dream weekend

Eltham Pantry owners Matthew James and Ashlee Jones are looking forward to opening their cafe and farm to the public for the 2019 Harvest Trail.

A TASTY line-up of local producers, farmers and cafe owners will throw open their gates this weekend to offer food and farm experiences across the Northern Rivers for the 2019 Harvest Trail.

Part of the Northern Rivers Food 2019 Harvest Festival, the Harvest Trail will showcase some of the Northern Rivers finest food producers by allowing the public to peer behind closed doors at all the hard work local farmers are doing, while getting to try some of their fresh produce.

"Part of enjoying food is knowing the back-story - understanding where your food is grown, the sustainable methods used to grow or produce the food, the farmer who grew and brought the food to market,” Executive Officer of Northern Rivers Food Allison Henry said.

"Our Harvest Trail offers a self-drive food discovery experience - where you can jump in your car and leisurely enjoy the whole farm to plate experience.”

For the second year running, Harvest Trail hosts' Ashlee Jones and Matthew James of The Pantry Eltham Valley and Barefoot Farm Byron Hinterland were "beyond excited” to give the public a sneak peek behind the scenes.

"I think it's lovely to open up your gates because it's nice and important to show the authenticity of how actual food is grown and you can stand behind your product with full disclosure,” Ms Jones said.

With the trail perfectly timed with the first of their pecan harvests, Ms Jones said the couple would be hosting a tour of the orchard and their pecan processing facility as well offering free tastings of their Bear Foot Farm products.

Other Harvest Trail hosts include: Green Cauldron Farm, Tyalgum, Mavis's Kitchen & Cabins, Uki, Farm & Co, Cudgen, Tropical Fruit World, Duranbah, The Pantry Eltham Valley - Barefoot Farm Byron Hinterland, Eltham Byron Bay Cacao, Ballina. Saturday only: Burnbar Fruit, Alstonville, Zentveld's Coffee, Newrybar, Duck Creek Macadamias, Newrybar and The Farm, Byron Bay - featuring The Australian Native Bee Company.

Check out the Harvest Trail map and for other details at https://www.northernriversfood.org/harvest-festival/