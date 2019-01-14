No Winx will boost Godolphin’s push for Mile glory

THE entries for the All-Star Mile close on Tuesday but Racing Victoria isn't expecting to see the name they most covet - Winx - among them.

Racing Victoria's Greg Carpenter said they would receive Chris Waller's entries for the race on Monday but they doubted whether Winx would be among them.

"The connections have mapped out their four start program in Sydney so we're not expecting them to deviate from that," he said.

Carpenter pointed out that even if Winx wasn't nominated, she could still be one of RV's wildcard entries on March 4. "We'll have another discussion with connections around that time," he said.

Carpenter added Tom Melbourne would be in Waller's entries and they expected him to be a popular votegetter. Carpenter said so far the entries for the race have exceeded their expectations.

"We've now got 100 entries of which 27 are Group One winners. The other great aspect is that means we've got $50,000 to go to the Royal Children Hospital's Good Friday appeal," he said. The nomination cost for each entry is $500 and that goes straight to that charity.

Godolphin trainer James Cummings has entered three Group 1 winners for the race - Hartnell, Alizee and Best Of Days.

"We think it's a great concept and like the way it really engages not only with a racing audience, but potentially reaches beyond that and brings in a wider audience not only from Australia, but from around the world," he said.

"At weight-for-age and with the first running at Flemington, we're pretty pumped up to see how many people might vote for our runners."

James Cummings hopes Hartnell will get enough votes to secure a start in the All-Star Mile. Picture: Getty Images

Cummings would love to see the stable favourite Hartnell get enough votes to gain a start in the race. "Hartnell is our perennial stable favourite, he's a proper weight-for-age horse and the winner of the Epsom Handicap in a course record time," he said.

The eight-year-old has won 13 races and over $5 million in stakemoney.

Four-year-old mare Alizee returned to racing with a stunning first-up win in the Christmas Classic (1200m) at Randwick last month and she has also won two Group 1 races over 1600m, the 2017 Flight Stakes and the 2018 Coolmore Legacy Stakes.

Best Of Days won the Cantala Mile over 1600m at Flemington in the spring.

"He's just the sort of horse you could see improving enough to be competitive with these type of horses in weight-for-age races," Cummings said.

Kennewell buys $1.7m colt

Lloyd Kennewell, one of the latest recruits to the Melbourne training ranks, took centre stage on Saturday night at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.

Kennewell purchased a colt by I Am Invincible out of Snitzel mare Oakleigh Girl for $1.7 million, which was the highest priced yearling for the sale. He outbid Godolphin in the process and bought the colt in partnership with Aquis Farm, Ozzie Kheir and Group One Bloodstock.

Shoreham retired

Saab Hasan announced via Twitter on the weekend that he had retired his favourite horse, Shoreham. Shoreham had two stints with Hasan after joining the stable after he purchased him from Lloyd Williams.

In his first stint, he won the Galilee Final and was placed in the Sandown Cup and Easter Cup. After a stint in Queensland, he returned to Hasan and won the 2018 Easter Cup.

Good signs

The debate regarding tracks continues. Trainers and jockeys were thrilled with the condition of the Flemington surface on Saturday. Flemington was rated a Good 4 for the first six races and then upgraded to a Good 3. No horses were reported to have jarred up in the stewards report.

Not so at Caulfield last Wednesday where many jockeys and trainers weren't happy with how firm the track was. The track was upgraded from a Good 4 to a Good 3 after the first race.

Kayla opens account

TOP Adelaide apprentice Kayla Crowther began her Victorian sojourn with an impressive first-up win at Sale on Sunday. Crowther started a three-month stint with Phillip Stokes at Pakenham last week and won for him on Done By Me.

"It was only my second ride since moving here," Crowther said. "It's a great opportunity for me to come here for three months."

Stable foreman Tom Stokes said Done By Me would now go to the paddock.

"She's immature and she'll benefit from a good break," he told Racing.com.

Kayla Crowther rode a winner at Sale on Sunday. Picture: Atkins Photography

Sectionals

Two-year-old colt Platini recorded the fastest last 400m and 200m for the day in an encouraging debut. Platini ran his last 400m in 22.19 seconds and last 200m in 11.19 seconds.

Darren Weir's Chauffeur ran the fastest last 800m for the meeting getting home in 44.03 seconds to win. He showed a great turn of foot between the 400m and the 200m when he reeled off the fastest sectional for the day for that 200m of 10.94 seconds.

In the 1400m race Call Me Handsome flew early to lead running 10.62 seconds between the 1200m to the 1000m.

The week ahead

Big day on Tuesday with Winx trialling at Rosehill. Also, the nominations for the All-Star Mile will close. There will be a twilight meeting at Sandown Lakeside on Wednesday. The main race next Saturday at Flemington will be the $250,000 Inglis Dash.