HART Services Volunteers - Worth Gold.
Your Story

HART Services volunteers worth weight in gold

29th May 2019 7:35 AM

HART Services celebrated Volunteers' Week by sharing a delicious meal together at the Italo Australian Sports & Recreation Club in Lismore.

CEO Colleen Thomas said: "HART's volunteers really demonstrate what it means to support local Community. They are out in all weather, all seasons, transporting people to their medical appointments or assisting on group outings."

Collectively, HART's volunteers contribute an average of 420 hours a week. There is a wide range of duties undertaken, including providing regular individual support to elderly for example taking someone shopping who is unable to access our shopping buses or helping out on a group activity like a beach trip.

Volunteers also mentor young people with their driving and assist with the gardening program to improve safety and accessibility. Where would we be without all this good will"?

In addition to honouring the volunteers with a shared meal, recent changes to Australian accounting legalities now allows for the recognition of 'in-kind voluntary support' provided to NGO organisations like HART Services.

"It's about time the valuable work undertaken by volunteers is able to be formally recognised and included in financial reporting. In our case, even if costed very conservatively, that amounts to over a half a million dollars in direct service provision, donated annually to HART Services alone".

HART Service's 90 volunteers provide services to over 3,000 elderly clients and people with disabilities who live in the Northern Rivers.

There is a fleet of 30 vehicles and volunteers also use their own cars to cover needs across Lismore, Richmond Valley, Kyogle and surrounding areas.

HART Services offer a great team environment and reimburse all expenses, call Margot on 66280127 to find out more about volunteering.

