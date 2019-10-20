Harry's new song will make you shiver

Flicker is the new single from Northern Rivers artist Harry James Angus.

With this new song, the artist broke almost every 'rule' on how a song should be structured. It even featured a mixed rhythm, but the final product is a song with an evocative and very clear message: this song is here to help you if you are having a hard time.

Angus said the purpose of the song gave him an extra level of freedom to create outside of his regular style, a universe inspired by artists like Nina Simone, Van Morrison, Antony & The Johnsons and John Coltrane, incorporating gospel harmonies, thumping drums, a disregard for conventional song structure.

The Byron Shire resident and Cat Empire co-frontman meant to write an unconventional song.

"I have written a lot of music over the years that was about entertaining people, I like that and I think it's important, but that has its limitations because people sometimes insists on feeling good, when sometimes they need to acknowledge truth or darkness in their lives," he said.

"I wanted to write this song and I imagined it for a very specific person, I wanted to write a song that would help someone in need, and I had this image of a person by themselves in their living room, crying and dancing at the same time.

"I wanted to step into my role as an artist with something that isn't about entertainment, it's about trying to do something meaningful," he said.

The artist said he has gone through his own personal crisis, which had led him to try to help others, and that made him consider a career change.

"For a while I though: maybe I'll have a new career, I'll be a counsellor or something like that, because I really want to help people, and then I thought I'll try to do it with music, that's what I'm good at," he said.

Flicker was recorded in Melbourne, with the support of a number of Melbourne artists such as vocalists Loretta and Tracey Miller, for instance.

"I really wanted to have all those powerful voices and sounds into this song," he said.

"Most of us are going to be here for Mullum Music Festival."

At at Mullum Music Festival, November 14 to 17. Visit mullummusicfestival.com.