Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SA fashion designers George Gross with Harry Watt. Picture: Nowell Grant
SA fashion designers George Gross with Harry Watt. Picture: Nowell Grant
News

Aussie fashion icon dies at 82

by Anna Vlach
23rd Sep 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Iconic South Australian designer Harry Watt has died at age 82.

Watt, who was the creative force behind the world-renowned label Harry Who, died in Adelaide last night with his life partner, designer George Gross, by his side.

The two had also been business partners, running George Gross and Harry Who for 40 years before retiring in 2014.

Their creations were worn and loved by some of the world's most famous women including Princess Diana, Joan Collins and Elle Macpherson.

In 2017 they were each appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

George Gross and Harry Watt in 2008.
George Gross and Harry Watt in 2008.

 

Harry Watt wearing his sailor uniform in 1956.
Harry Watt wearing his sailor uniform in 1956.

More Stories

editors picks fashion harry watt south australia

Top Stories

    Lismore man accused of threatening tradies with machete

    premium_icon Lismore man accused of threatening tradies with machete

    Crime A MAN accused of threatening workmen with his car, a machete and a steering lock has claimed he was defending himself and his property.

    Why real estate agent was found not guilty of A'ville fire

    premium_icon Why real estate agent was found not guilty of A'ville fire

    Crime She had no memory of the night in question after two bottles of wine

    Climate change-denying grandpa slams student 'riots'

    premium_icon Climate change-denying grandpa slams student 'riots'

    Opinion A self appointed community leader has condemned STEM study for girls

    PHOTOS: 85 most inspiring moments from the climate strike

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 85 most inspiring moments from the climate strike

    News Did we snap you at Lismore's strike for climate on Friday?