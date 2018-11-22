Harry Potter star unrecognisable in new role

Harry Potter star Harry Melling looks nothing like Dudley Dursley in his new movie.

Harry Potter star Harry Melling looks nothing like Dudley Dursley in his new movie.

WE all remember Harry Melling as Harry Potter's spoiled cousin Dudley Dursley.

But the 29-year-old actor has now landed a completely different role - and he's barely recognisable, reports The Sun.

The Dursleys took Harry in when he was a teen.

Melling is starring in the Coen Brothers' new Netflix film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, playing an artist named Harrison.

It’s a far cry from his Privet Drive days.

He's ditched the side parting and snidey expression - as well as that straw hat.

And when it comes to his personal style, he appears to have transformed into a pretty dapper gentleman.

Over the past few months, he's walked the red carpet in sharp suits, shirts and tailored trousers.

The actor on the red carpet at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs isn't the first role Melling has had since the Harry Potter series came to an end back in 2011.

He appeared alongside Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson in 2016 film The Lost City of Z, and has scored parts in TV shows such as The Musketeers and Garrow's Law.

Melling has also taken to the stage, starring in productions including King Lear and Hand to God.

We'd say he's well and truly shaken that Dudley image, wouldn't you?

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

Dudley, Harry’s cousin, was a spoiled brat.