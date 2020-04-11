Harry Potter star announces pregnancy news

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has announced he and his long-term partner, actress Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child.

The actor, 31, who is globally famous for playing Ron Weasley in the film adaptation of JK Rowling's novels, revealed the happy news via his publicist today.

A spokesman for the actor said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Georgia showed off her baby bump on an outing for essentials earlier this week.

Rupert, who has a net worth of $50 million thanks to his role in all eight Harry Potter films, previously opened up about wanting children when he turned 30 in 2018.

He told the Guardian: "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds.

Grint with his Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. All three landed their respective parts when they were only 10-years-old.

"I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?

"It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Georgia Groome is also an actor. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Georgia, 28, shot to fame in the romantic comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in 2008. The pair have been together since 2011 and keep a low profile.

