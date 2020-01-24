Harry, Meghan offer to pay for security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will help pay for their own security - provided their post-Megxit money-making schemes are a success, according to a report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered to reimburse taxpayers for the cost of security for their private business engagements that are not connected to royal events, sources told the Telegraph.

They will start paying as soon as their new, non-royal business plans take off - and how much they end up paying will largely depend on the cash they can bring in, the report says.

They are widely expected to hit the jackpot, however, with Netflix already confirming interest in working with the pair, who are seeking TV deals to make documentaries on their favourite causes, the UK paper said.

The report comes as security remains the biggest issue in the Sussexes' split from the royal family.

British police fear costs will spiral out of control - while 80,000 Canadians have signed a petition demanding that taxpayers there not have to pay for their security while the pair is staying in the Great White North.

At least six UK royal protection officers are overseeing the couple, reports say - but the security will mostly be up to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Telegraph says.

Around-the-clock protection there could cost around $2.9 million, security sources told the paper, with how it's split between Canada and the UK yet to be decided, the paper says.

No matter what, Harry - who is high-risk after serving two tours of Afghanistan in the British Army - is "entitled to proper protection whatever he is doing," a former senior police officer told the paper.

