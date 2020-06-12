Megxit was definitely not a "snap decision".

An upcoming biography claims that Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, discussed the idea of ditching the royal family before they even wed.

The eagerly awaited book Finding Freedom: Harry And Meghan And The Making Of A Modern Royal Family is set to be released on August 11 and will explore the couple's decision to move across the pond and set up stakes in North America.

An insider told The Sun: "The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time."

"He and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married," the source said.

The possibility of forging their own path away from the royal family was discussed before their 2018 wedding.



Earlier this year when Harry was pranked by two Russian hoaxers who pretended to be environmental activist Greta Thunberg, he spoke of the couple's big move.

"I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it's made out to be! But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one," he said. "And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."

Harry revealed he wanted to ‘protect’ his family.



The pair is currently holed up in Tyler Perry's $27 million mansion in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie.

Last week, Meghan surprised the graduating class of her alma mater Immaculate Heart High School when she appeared via video for a ceremony speech and delivered a powerful speech about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harry, Meghan discussed Megxit before wedding