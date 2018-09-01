Harry knows ropes of the opposition

Lennox Head second-rower Harry Bungate will need to lead the way for Lennox Head in the preliminary final against Ballina this afternoon.

Lennox Head second-rower Harry Bungate will need to lead the way for Lennox Head in the preliminary final against Ballina this afternoon. John Bungate

NO player will know more about both teams than Lennox Head second-rower Harry Bungate in the Far North Coast rugby union preliminary final.

Bungate switched to Ballina in 2015 and played a full season under coach Chris Hickey the following season.

Work commitments have hampered his time since returning to Lennox Head last season but he has found himself back in the Trojans' fold and will play a key role at Quays Reserve, Ballina, today.

"Harry knows Ballina pretty well but I think we all know how they play and what we need to do to beat them,” Lennox Head coach Jason McCombie said.

"It's been good having him back - he's a Trojans junior, his dad is a life member and heavily involved at the club so it makes sense to have him here.

"He's actually come back a lot better player than the last time I coached him (2014) and he's settled down off the field with a young family.

"That's been good for him and you can really notice the difference.

"Harry is one of our veterans now and I think he enjoys having a bit of a leadership role.”

Bungate has been a big help with the Lennox Head set piece and it is where they will need to match Ballina.

He was one of their better forwards when the pack aimed up in its 43-17 win over a bigger Byron Bay side in the minor semi-final last Sunday.

"Ballina are a lot bigger than us again and we'll have to defend well and play a bit smarter to beat them,” McCombie said.

"Our assistant coaches Rob Fish and Jamie Tredinnick deserve a lot of the credit for improving our set piece.

"I think this will be the first time this season we've named the same team two weeks in a row, and they're all ready to play.”