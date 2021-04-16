Harry and William’s roles at Philip’s funeral revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William will be separated by their cousin when they walk behind their grandfather's coffin at his funeral.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed new details of the arrangements for Prince Philip, who will be farewelled in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The brothers who have been in a bitter feud since Megxit, will be split by their cousin Peter Phillips, 43.

Mr Phillips is the son of Princess Anne but did not get the title of prince because his father was not a royal.

Prince Philip, with his grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The princes will not stand next to each other as they walk behind their grandfather’s coffin. Picture: Getty Images

His parents also turned down the offer of a His Royal Highness title from the Queen.

The decision to physically distance the brothers has raised questions about how serious the ongoing arguments are between them.

A Buckingham Palace source confirmed that they would not walk shoulder-to-shoulder behind the Land Rover carrying Prince Philip's casket.

"The slide that was shown to you was the formation in which they will walk," a palace spokesman said.

The brothers will also not stand next to each other when they enter St George's Chapel where the 50-minute funeral service will be held.

Peter Phillips (far right) will walk in-between his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral. Picture: AP

Prince William, 38, will enter with Mr Phillips, while Prince Harry, 36, will walk into the chapel where he married Meghan in 2018 next to the late Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, the second Earl of Snowdon.

The funeral procession will also include Princess Anne, 70, who will walk directly behind the coffin, next to her brother, Prince Charles, 72.

They will be followed by Prince Edward, 57, and Prince Andrew, 61, before Prince Harry, Mr Phillips, and Prince William.

Mr Phillips was a relatively anonymous royal until he was embroiled in a scandal over spruiking milk in China.

He was accused of cashing in on his connections, even though he does not have a title.

In the TV commercial aired in Asia, he appears in a historic home accepting a glass of milk from a butler.

The advertisement became widely known following criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan, who were challenged over their plans to trade on their royal links in their post-Megxit business deals.

Mr Phillips also hit the headlines in March when he travelled 740km from his home in Gloucestershire to Scotland to meet up with a glamorous oil executive.

The divorced father-of-two was spoken to by police but did not breach COVID-19 travel rules because he was on "business".

Britain, where more than 120,000 people have died of coronavirus, remains under some travel and social distancing restrictions.

Pub beer gardens, hairdressers and shops opened this week, but indoor events remain under tight control.

Princess Margaret’s son David Armstrong-Jones, will walk next to Prince Harry as they enter the chapel. Picture: Supplied

Only 30 mourners will be allowed in the chapel for Prince Philip's funeral, and all will wear masks when they sit in the church.

The traditional choir has been trimmed to just four, and will unusually include a soprano because the music had to be rearranged to suit the smaller number of voices.

The congregation, who will sit two metres apart, will not be allowed to sing.

Prince Philip carefully oversaw his funeral arrangements, including several nods to his military service.

He was mentioned in dispatches for his frontline service in the Second World War.

The Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound Action Stations - a call to arms for those in the Navy during wartime and a tradition at military funerals - during the service.

The choir will sing God Save the Queen to end the funeral - a fitting goodbye from a husband to his wife.

QUEEN 'TOUCHED' BY PUBLIC SUPPORT

Meanwhile, the Queen has been "touched" by the support of the public since her husband Prince Philip's death.

The 94-year-old sent a message saying her and her family were "grateful" for the tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh after his death last week aged 99.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on behalf of the Queen: "Her Majesty and the royal family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of the Duke in celebration of his life.

EMOTIONAL CHARLES VISITS FLORAL TRIBUTE

Earlier, Prince Charles and Camilla inspected floral tributes for Prince Philip, which have been relocated from Buckingham Palace to Marlborough House to avoid crowds.

The Prince of Wales, 72, looked close to tears as he viewed messages of condolences with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Britain's coronavirus pandemic rules remain in place, which has significantly altered plans for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The Queen has banned military uniforms at her husband's funeral to avoid a fight with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

The move came as Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, released a new picture of Prince Philip with seven of his great grandchildren to drag headlines away from the bubbling controversy.

Prince Harry, an Afghanistan war veteran who saw frontline action, was at risk of embarrassment because he was stripped of his military titles during Megxit.

He was unlikely to have been allowed to wear his uniform, particularly after he was refused last year the honour of having a wreath laid on his behalf in London on Remembrance Sunday.

And scandal-plagued Prince Andrew caused headaches for the navy, demanding that he wear the uniform of an Admiral despite being dumped from royal duties because of his friendship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision for the men in the Royal Family to wear suits has taken some of the shine from Prince Philip's funeral plans - the Second World War hero with deep personal links to the military.

Prince Philip's passing has thrown up an unlikely reversal of fortunes, with Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, said to have been a comfort for the Queen.

Ms Ferguson, who lives with Prince Andrew in Windsor Great Park despite getting a divorce in 1996, has been visiting the monarch.

Prince Philip was famously frosty to the former Duchess of York, particularly after she was pictured sucked by her financial adviser after she split with Prince Andrew, 61.

Meanwhile, classy Kate has been following through on reports that she will act as the peacemaker among the estranged royals.

The accomplished photographer released a photograph that she took of Prince Philip in 2018.

In the photo, from left were her son Prince George, 7, the Queen, her youngest son Prince Louis when he was a baby, her daughter Princess Charlotte, 5.

Also captured were Savannah and Isla Phillips - the children of Peter and Autumn Phillips.

Princess Anne, the Queen and Prince Philip's only daughter, is Peter Phillips' mother.

Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter's Lena and Mia - grandchildren of Princess Anne - were also in the photograph.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," the caption on Kate and Prince William's Instagram account said.

Prince Philip's other great-grandchildren are August Philip Brooksbank, a son to Princess Eugenie born this year, Zara Tindall's new baby who was born on the bathroom floor last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie was born in May 2019.

