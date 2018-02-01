Menu
Harry and Meghan send their thanks to Coraki

Coraki besties Norma Thomas, Bob Barney, Marlene Leggo and Linda Barney practice for the big royal wedding afternoon tea.
Samantha Elley
by

KENSINGTON Palace and all things British will be coming to Coraki in May.

As royal wedding fever grows Linda Barney, a very proud Londoner, will be inviting a few close friends - or 24 - to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle.

"We'll have four tables set up outside for a royal wedding afternoon tea. Think Hyacinth Bucket," she said.

"There will be a range of anti-pOdean (emphasis on the O) delights, crocheted tiaras and games of royal bingo."

The anti-pOdean delights include mini lamingtons, mini salmon sandwiches without the crusts and much, much more.

"We'll also have some punch with Pimms and of course we have to have London gin," Mrs Barney said.

Mrs Barney was so excited about the upcoming nuptials that she and her three grandchildren wrote and sent the royal couple engagement cards.

"We bought two engagement cards at the post office, found the address for Kensington Palace online and wrote the cards," she said.

"The kids sent theirs and I sent mine, and we received two separate thank you cards."

 

 

The card Mrs Barney received from Kensington Palace after sending the young royals an engagement card.
The cards came with the official postmark of the palace on the envelope.

"Even the postman was excited for us," Mrs Barney said.

"They gave me a letter opener at the post office so I could open it properly."

Inside was a card with a photo of the young, royal couple and the following words:

"Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection with their forthcoming Wedding," it said.

"It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated.

"His Royal Highness and Ms Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes."

Lismore Northern Star
