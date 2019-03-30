Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL SPARKLING: Two years after the devestating flood, Lismore Jewel Centre's Mariska and Gary Pinkerton with team members Ellis Smith and Kara Cravigan at the Molesworth St store which was renovated in 2018.
STILL SPARKLING: Two years after the devestating flood, Lismore Jewel Centre's Mariska and Gary Pinkerton with team members Ellis Smith and Kara Cravigan at the Molesworth St store which was renovated in 2018. Marc Stapelberg
News

Harrowing journey for jewel shop

Alison Paterson
by
29th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOVATED, flooded a few months later, then renovated again.

This is the harrowing journey Mariska and Gary Pinkerton went though after suffering devastating damage in the 2017 flood.

While the resilient pair opened as soon as the water was drained from their 102 Molesworth St shop in April 2017, they immediately began planning this refurbishment of the Lismore Jewel Centre.

After a tough month involving 4am starts and late nights, their hard work paid off with the restoration showing sparkling new cabinetry showcasing gorgeous jewellery, watches, ornaments and gifts for special occasions such as baptisms, engagements, weddings, anniversaries and birthdays.

Mr Pinkerton said times were getting tougher in the Lismore CBD.

"We hope everyone will come back in and see us when they need repairs done and gifts.”

Mr Pinkerton said retailers such as his business in Lismore offered exceptional service and he hopes people will look to a local store before heading online or out of town for an item.

"The fact that since the flood we have some shops close down or move outside the CBD means we are not seeing the same numbers of people come into town,” he said.

While Mr Pinkerton said the shop's website has attracted customers, he said there's nothing like seeing jewellery and watches in person.

"We have been selling online and are looking at improving the website further,” he said.

"Currently we are having an up to 70 per cent off sale,” he said.

Visit www.lismorejewelcentre.com.au

business lismore lismore flood 2017 lismore jewel centre retail
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Flood channel is a 'significant investment' in our future

    premium_icon Flood channel is a 'significant investment' in our future

    News WORK has started on Stage 1 of the $8.2 million Lismore Flood Mitigation Plan to channel the overflow around the CBD and South Lismore.

    • 30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Beloved Kyogle store closes its doors

    premium_icon Beloved Kyogle store closes its doors

    Business Owner inundated with well wishes after shock decision

    • 30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Casino meatworks upgrade set to create 50 jobs

    premium_icon Casino meatworks upgrade set to create 50 jobs

    Business Equipment upgrade boosts jobs in region

    • 30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Hundreds of kindy kids start first year at school

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Hundreds of kindy kids start first year at school

    News Check out The Northern Star's My First Year feature