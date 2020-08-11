ABC show wraps after coronavirus delay

Harrrow has finally wrapped filming season three in Brisbane after star Ioan Gruffudd was granted an exemption to return to the city from LA.

After being forced to shut down in March with five days left of filming, the third season of Brisbane crime drama Harrow has finally wrapped.

Filming resumed in Brisbane last week after production company Hoodlum Entertainment spent months working on COVID safe plans and applying for travel exemptions for their cast and crew, including getting star Ioan Gruffudd back to Brisbane from Los Angeles.

Production wrapped on Monday after one week of filming.

Ioan Gruffudd in Brisbane filming the third season of ABC crime drama Harrow.

"The difficulty for us is we have 30 cast members in our last two episodes so it wasn't just about getting Ioan back even though that was the main puzzle piece," series producer Deborah Glover said.

"He is in every single scene so we wouldn't have been able to do it without him.

"Once he got approved, the wheels rolled from there. We had a New Zealand cast member and cast from Sydney and Melbourne as well."

After Gruffudd and the cast completed two weeks of quarantine, they returned to set where everyone wore masks until the cameras rolled and crew were separated into department pods.

"All our storylines stayed the same," Glover said.

"We've been really fortunate in a way. It was sad we were so close to the end of the shoot (before lockdown), but it was for the best."

Gruffudd, who made his directorial debut in season three, managed to leave Brisbane and return to his wife and daughters in Los Angeles shortly before shutdown in March.

Jolene Anderson in ABC crime drama Harrow

The crew completed the first eight episodes of the season from their homes, limiting any delays in production, but the ABC is yet to decide on an air date.

Harrow, which follows rogue forensic pathologist Dr Daniel Harrow, played by Gruffudd, was once again filmed across Brisbane as well as new locations in Mt Tamborine and Main Beach on the Gold Coast.

"It's been really great to shoot in southeast Queensland. The people in Brisbane have always been supportive, letting us into their homes," Glover said.

"It's going to be an exciting season. We ended season two with a body being discovered that could very well be Harrow's son so it's the fun and games of him figuring out what happened," Glover said.

"We are dealing with storylines we haven't dealt with before."

As well as airing on the ABC in Brisbane, Harrow has streamed round the world including in the UK and the US.

