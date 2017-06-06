Harnessing the sun's energy

LISMORE Central Shopping Centre will soon be powered by the sun.

It's one of four locations to receive an installation of solar PV and embedded network systems thanks to ReNu Energy (ASX: RNE).

The first installation will be at the Griffin Plaza shopping centre in Griffith, NSW.

Other proposed locations include Mt Gambier SA, Murray Bridge SA and Lismore NSW.

The construction of the first four projects is forecast to cost $4.33 million which will be funded from cash reserves, with debt funding expected to be secured, post completion.

ReNu Energy CEO and Managing Director, Chris Murray said "we are excited about our ability to provide our customer, SCA Property Group, with a cost competitive renewable energy solution.”

"The systems will improve the green credentials of the centres, and the behind the meter solar PV will provide a partial hedge against future retail electricity price rises,” Mr Murray said.

The projects are forecast to generate about $700,000 in their first full year of operation.

Across the four centres there are approximately 130 speciality retail tenants, who will have the option to transfer their electricity contracts to ReNu Energy's offering.

These sites are still to be confirmed and, subject to final design, the total installed capacity across these four centres will be 2.9MW, with systems ranging in size from 360kW to 1.2MW.