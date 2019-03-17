Harley fans marvel over new motorbikes

Harley-Davidson fan Stuart Bailey checks out the FXDR-114 motorbike, one of the latest models on offer at City Bikeworx.

Harley-Davidson fan Stuart Bailey checks out the FXDR-114 motorbike, one of the latest models on offer at City Bikeworx. Amber Gibson

CITY Bikeworx now offers motorcycle enthusiasts the chance to walk in and roll out on a new bike made by iconic Harley-Davidson brand.

Lismore's motorbike shop has become a full house dealer for the Harley-Davidson franchise.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old business officially welcomed a few hundred people to explore the new showrooms of premium wheels.

David Waldron, the owner of City Bikeworx, said he is excited to be involved with the brand.

"I'm thankful for getting the opportunity to do this,” Mr Waldron said.

Harley-Davidson is not only recognised for its premium bikes but for the culture it has created for riders.

"It's been around 115 years now and the brand itself is its own identity. Most people who have Harleys are very brand loyal and that's what they do, it's like a family.

"They are great mates, have great camaraderie and talk everything Harley. It's a great brand because of that,” Mr Waldron said.

Checking out new stock over the weekend was Lismore local Stuart Bailey, who has been riding for over 60 years, purchasing his first Harley 30 years ago in the same building as City Bikeworx.

"There are a couple of new ones that haven't been out before,” he said.

"It's the product, it's a marvellous product, I've owned a few products over the years and I enjoy riding them. They are comfortable for 'big fellas'. They are reliable and relatively cheap to service.”

Bikes range from $10,000 up to $55,000.

Mr Waldron said the dealer now offers workshop facilities with all the special tooling, as well as parts, accessories and merchandise handled by professionally trained staff.

"Riders can buy bits and pieces for their bikes, change this and that.”