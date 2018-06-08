Hardline drug dog festival policy hard to swallow

NSW Police are warning patrons attending the Above and Beyond music festival at Sydney this weekend that drug detection dogs will be at the venue.

Police warn that drug detection dogs will patrol the venue and can detect the presence of prohibited drugs or someone who has recently had drugs on them. If a dog makes an indication you will be denied entry.

South West Metropolitan Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter Thurtell said his message was simple: Don't take drugs to music festivals.

"Police will exclude any person from the venue that the drug dog indicates has or who has recently had drugs on them, regardless of whether drugs are located," he said.

"We all know there is no quality control in the production of illicit drugs and you are putting your life at risk."

We are not advocating the use of drugs of any kind, but the fact that festival goers may be kicked out of the venue even if no drugs are found on them, just because the dog sat down, seems like a policy that needs to be discussed in a bit more detail by politicians and the community.

Maybe the majority thinks this is a great idea, or maybe not, or maybe we haven't had that discussion yet and public opinion is not yet formed.

I am all for supporting NSW Police, as they do a job that is valuable and necessary, but it is the political side of this policy that, I believe, needs more chewing before we can swallow it.

We asked NSW Police to confirm if this policy will apply at Northern NSW music festivals and big events.

A spokeswoman from NSW Police provided the following statement.

"Planning for this festival, and others within the Northern Rivers Region, is an ongoing major body of work for both local Police Districts and the Northern Region Special Projects and Planning Unit."

It is unclear at this stage if that ongoing body of work will include the measures highlighted above.