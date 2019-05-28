Hard work earns top award for Lismore real estate agent

SPECIAL AGENT: Lismore real estate agent Peter Butcher has been recognised for outstanding work with a Ray White Premier's Award.

A LISMORE real estate agent who started off 28 years ago with just a business partner, a typewriter and a receptionist has been recognised with a top award.

Ray White Lismore principal Peter Butcher said he was delighted to receive the Premier Award 2018-19 for outstanding sales results within the Ray White group.

Mr White said the award represented a special milestone achievement in his real estate career.

He said keeping pace with the industry as it changed had been an amazing journey, and one he is still enjoying.

"When I look back all those years ago, my business partner Chris Harley and I started out with a typewriter and receptionist,” he said with a smile.

"Now we have two offices and 12 staff.”

Mr Butcher, who is also an accredited auctioneer, said he was proud that the independently-owned and operated Lismore office regularly finished within the top 10 offices in regional NSW for sales performance.

"This is a reflection of the hard work and dedication to the entire sales team and support staff,” he said.

Mr Butcher said his job was rewarding as he often dealt with families buying then selling as their circumstances changed.

"I have lots of repeat clients which is wonderful,” he said.

Mr Butcher said he and Mr Harley are also pleased to give back to the community through support of sporting groups and charities such as Our House and Our Kids.