'Hard to understand': Fire destroys community garden shed

Members of the Ballina Community Gardens committee are devastated after a fire destroyed their shed and clubhouse.

MEMBERS of the Ballina Community Gardens are devastated after a fire destroyed their shed over the weekend.

"It's with great sadness that we share that... our shed/club-house was burnt down,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

"Although hard to understand, it appears to have been a deliberate act.

"When the fire crew arrived a group of youths were seen running away from the site and the side door (which was locked) was wide open.

"They appear to have gotten in by removing the side panels.

"The committee will now be sorting out how to clean up and replace the mess with a new shed.

"Improved security will clearly be a focus.”

The news sparked anger from the community, with many people already volunteering to help get the gardening group back on its feet.

Steve Smith wrote on the Ballina Community Gardens Inc Facebook page that it was "time for some local support”.

"Steve's Mowers happy to donate four quality aluminium sensor lights,” he said.

"I'm calling on other local security businesses to donate security cameras.

"Let's see some local support for these wonderful people please.”

Ian Renoir Rennie wrote: "Let us know if you get a working bee going, please!”

Francoise Sauvere: "So difficult to understand the reasoning behind such destructive actions... sad and disappointed.”

Louise Mackay: "Such devastating news! I smelt the smoke... and although I looked around outside I had no idea it was from the gardens. All the years of work gone but the memories will remain of many good times with good people, brought together through a love of connecting to the earth.”

To support Ballina Community Gardens Inc, follow their Facebook page.