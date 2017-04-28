22°
Property

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

JASMINE BURKE
| 28th Apr 2017 8:45 AM Updated: 8:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT ONLY are North Coast residents being locked out of the home-ownership market, decent rentals are steadily slipping out of reach of low-income tenants.

Anglicare Australia's 2017 Rental Affordability Snapshot has found a chronic shortage of properties in major regional towns.

Out of 14 household types, ranging from couples with two children on the minimum wage to singles on government benefits, Byron Bay had zero appropriate and affordable options.

Ballina closely followed with two properties out of 68 surveyed found to be suitable for two demographics.

Out of 72 houses Tweed had, there were four appropriate properties for couples with children on the minimum wage.

Twenty three appropriate options were found in Lismore out of a possible 58. All 23 excluded those in the single household bracket.

Casino had the most accessible market with affordability suited to various household types.

Of the 34 properties assessed in the snapshot, 20 houses were found suitable for two-children couples receiving the minimum wage and family tax benefit.

Single person households on Age Pension, Disability Support Pension and Parenting Pension could access housing, but only a tiny percentage, and only in three or four of the areas surveyed.

Out of 67,000 properties surveyed across Australia, less than 1% were affordable for pensioners, people on other Centrelink payments, and those earning the minimum wage.

Anglicare CEO Estelle Graham said many North Coast residents were in a low socio-economic bracket and should be able to choose where they lived.

"It's not good to lock out certain members of the community and it's good to have a mix," Ms Graham said.

"A whole government approach" in developing urgently-needed policy was what Ms Graham said would be a strong start to fix what she described as "a complex problem".

State and Federal governments needed to urgently develop policies and strategies to increase the supply of affordable housing, Ms Graham said.

"Tax reform may be beneficial," she said.

Mental health issues were resulting from financial struggles experienced by those in unaffordable housing situations, Ms Graham said.

 

"It can lead to people going without meals and it also has a social impact ... people can become very socially isolated," she said.

"If you're worried where every cent is going to come from it's very stressful ."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers housing

Just In

Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

A BABYSITTER involved in a fatal crash on the Bruxner Highway which killed four-year-old Elle Underhill will face a committal hearing today.

  • News

  • 28th Apr 2017 8:36 AM

Controversial Telstra tower being built near Lismore

WORK on the Telstra mobile base station on Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan is underway despite community opposition.

Telstra won't budge on going ahead with controversial tower

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

DNA testing nabs alleged repeated thief

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

Arrest regarding 2012 incident and two 2016 incidents

Local Partners

Towards Zero on Eltham Road

TARGETING hotspot for speed-related crashes.

Gollan Hotel: 'We've got a few decisions to make'

Gollan Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

“At the moment, we’re still looking very positive.”

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

KHLOE Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit for posting a snap of herself on Instagram that wasn’t a selfie.

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

100 tickets to Norpa's latest show donated to flood victims

HAVING FUN: Student Alistair Moloney, 11, participates in the Circus Oz Workshop at Lismore City Hall.

Circus Oz and Norpa give locals something to smile about

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.

Free gig today at the Ballina RSL

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

UNDER CONTRACT

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. Only 2 lots remaining! The...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!