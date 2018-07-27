Hard lures look set for a return to the tackle box

BIG BOATS: There are boat shows coming up in Brisbane and Sydney next month.

BIG BOATS: There are boat shows coming up in Brisbane and Sydney next month. Contributed

HARD lures are BACK, baby!

Almost every Australian Fishing Trade Association (AFTA) trade show for the past 18 years has, unconsciously or otherwise, exhibited a theme in the latest goodies on show for the season ahead.

Way back when, every major exhibitor had to have a baitrunner thread- line; then there was the "soft plastics revolution”, the Jackall Copies, the Braid Show, last year's Swimbait Invasion and so on.

This year the humble hard lure, from 30mm trout models to 25cm-plus trolling minnows, seemed to permeate the exhibits.

But they were anything but ordinary Chinese knock-offs.

Manufacturers, distributors and retailers who visited this week's Gold Coast trade show now realise that many fishos are willing to fork out a whole lot of money for a lure that swims as realistically as it looks. Turns out the fish get just as excited.

Jointed hard swimbaits continue to take hold of more segments of recreational fishing. They're moving from the Murray cod impoundments to the barra dams, the flats for big flathead and, increasingly, offshore.

But there are more innovators, lure designers who are not afraid to step out there.

The Bone people, known for their high-end rods, put out a simple-looking popper which unfurls a pair of rear blades and the whole back end turns into a fizzer.

River2Sea, perhaps the most innovative large lure designer at the moment, went to a segmented body and an offset pop/fizz tail for its Drunken Mullet.

R2S kept the thoughtful design coming with its Rip Snorter, a weedless soft vibe with a belly-mounted willow spin blade.

Zerek isn't far behind, with a couple of weedless prototypes of a cross between its highly successful Fish Trap vibe and its hidden-hook Flat Shad.

Pure Fishing showed the latest Penn Spinfisher VI, with its sealed metal body, and the new Gulp King Shrimp that will get the heart pumping if you chase river jewies and big flathead or reds outside.

Some of the new Daiwa product included new LT Series of Exist, Exceler, Legalis, TD Black and Caldia thread- lines, multi-colour J-Braid and half a dozen new baitcasters, not to mention the excellent (albeit pricey) Duo hardbodies. There's also a new range of Infeet ultralight bream/bass/trout rods.

Australian company Halco went big this year, adding a 220mm model to its Max range of lipless trollers and introducing the Slidog 150mm stickbait, both with heavy-duty single hooks.

It was also great to see premium Japanese company Megabass back in Australia, with a great range of elegant hardbodies and some exquisite Rhodium baitcasters.

The winners

IN undoubtedly the most contested field of the AFTA awards, the River2- Sea Chasebaits Frill Seeker topwater swimming lizard deservedly took out the top lure prize.

Any bass fisho will want at least two and the cod casters should go nuts over the bigger version later this year. If this thing swam any more like a lizard, it'd climb right into your boat.

It was a tie between the Jackall Mega Pompadour paddling topwater and the Lake Craft Sayori S235 swimbait, that almost makes a natural-swimming garfish look like an imitation. There's a 25cm Lake Craft Sumo-S coming that swims just like a chopper tailor, too.

Best soft lure was the River2Sea Chasebait 200mm Ultimate Squid, with the Zerek Live Swimbait runner-up.

Best rod was the ABU-Garcia Real Finesse, followed by the Shimano Blue Romance offshore rod.

Shimano's Curado DC baitcaster, with its computer cast control, won best reel from the new Daiwa Exist LT3000.

Berkley's X9 nine-carrier braid just won best line ahead of Daiwa's J-Braid Grand 8-carrier.

The tackle management section was headed by Wilson's Platinum Tournament bag with the Daiwa Tactical Tackle Box a whisker behind.

The top game rod was Wilson's bent-butt Live fibre RLF46FRO, made in Australia, followed by Penn's Ocean Assassin.

Bluewater Lures' HC Stickbait was best game lure, just pipping the Rapala XTreme 160 HDFFU bibbed trolling lure.

Best combo gong went to the ABU Garcia Maxtreme spinning reel/Finesse rod outfit, slightly ahead of the Daiwa TD Black spin combo.

The top terminal tackle prize went to TT Lures SwimlockZ jig heads for heavy-duty soft swimbaits and the runner-up Berkley Snap Jig was of a similar design.

Sydney Boat Show

THE Sydney International Boat Show is back at Darling Harbour in the newly rebuilt convention centre, and on the water in Cockle Bay, from August 2-6. It was held elsewhere for the past few years while the venue was transformed.

Apart from the food, it's still the best show on the circuit, especially if you're into getting right up close to the high-end dream boats and the new venue and the on-water site are second to none.

At the other end of the scale is the Brisbane Boat Show, in the dreary exhibition centre in South Brisbane, from August 24-26.