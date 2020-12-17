HARD LUCK: Kingaroy man faces court after police find Viagra

A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.

A KINGAROY man will face court next year after police located unprescribed erectile dysfunction pills in his vehicle on Monday.

At 12pm on December 14, police intercepted a Peugeot sedan on William Street at Kingaroy.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located the little blue pills, which the 41-year-old driver failed to provide a prescription for.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with the alleged unlawful possession of a controlled drug.