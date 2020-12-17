Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
News

HARD LUCK: Kingaroy man faces court after police find Viagra

Holly Cormack
17th Dec 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man will face court next year after police located unprescribed erectile dysfunction pills in his vehicle on Monday.

At 12pm on December 14, police intercepted a Peugeot sedan on William Street at Kingaroy.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located the little blue pills, which the 41-year-old driver failed to provide a prescription for.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with the alleged unlawful possession of a controlled drug.

More Stories

court crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore suffers $20m worth of damage in flash flood

        Premium Content Lismore suffers $20m worth of damage in flash flood

        News The Prime Minister has announced the Northern Rivers will receive emergency relief funding.

        FIXED: Nimbin’s main water supply working again

        Premium Content FIXED: Nimbin’s main water supply working again

        News Residents urged to only use water for essential purposes as crews work to repair...

        Shopkeeper reflects on another flood cycle

        Premium Content Shopkeeper reflects on another flood cycle

        News ONE retailer said he's relieved the flash flooding which deluged East Lismore on...

        • 17th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
        ‘Essential use only’: Village asked to limit water consumption

        ‘Essential use only’: Village asked to limit water...

        News THE community’s raw water quality needs to improve before it can be treated for...

        • 17th Dec 2020 3:15 PM