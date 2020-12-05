Menu
COOL WIN: On day seven, Sarah Gigante kept her cool in sweltering conditions to take her third win of the nine day National Road Series on the Tweed.
Sport

‘HARD, HARD WORK’: Cyclist’s hot hat-trick

Alison Paterson
5th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
HOT favourite Sarah Gigante overcame 12 weeks of indoor training in Melbourne to take another win in unrelenting humidly at the National Road Series on the Tweed on Friday.

Gigante’s victory on day seven is her third win so far in the nine day series held in the hills around Murwillumbah.

Victory was sweet after Thurday’s event which saw the TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank rider place sixth +2:19 behind first time NRS winner Neve Bradbury (ATQ) won on 2h07:44.

But so determined – and fit – is Gigante that after riding the 71.2km race, she then went out and rode Friday’s 17km Bilambil circuit to give herself the optimal chance of taking the win.

Friday’s sweltering conditions and low rider numbers saw organisers reduce the women’s race from six to five laps of a 17km circuit and men from eight to six.

“I pushed the pace a little bit on the first lap to see how everyone legs were,” Gigante said.

“Today I tried to be patient but needed to push the pace a bit more so Ruby (Rosemann-Gannon of ARA) had to drop, she’s good and I did not want to take her to the line.”

Mid-race a tussle with Justine Barrow (ATQ) saw Gigante overtake her rival and chase Rosemann-Gannon and gun rider Nicole Frain (SUS).

“I pushed it and did 20km solo,” Gigante said.

“It was really hilly, the course had lot of steep sections, not a lot of flat, I really enjoy technical ascents and descents.

“I attacked Justine on a descent and opened up quite a lot time.”

Gigante said she’s grateful her mum Kerry who drove up from Melbourne with her was given permission to hand out feed bags and water to her and friend Josie Talbot who is also riding.

“I didn’t know how I’d go here after riding on my trainer at home in Melbourne during lockdown,” she said.

“It was really different to this heat, but all the hard, hard work has paid off.”

Race 7 Result - Top 10

Place Name / Time / Gap Bonus

1.71 Sarah GIGANTE 2h52:11

2. 1 Justine BARROW (ATQ) +3:22

3. 35 Ruby ROSEMAN-GANNON (ARA) +5:27

4. 5 Neve BRADBURY (ATQ) +5:27

5. 24 Nicole FRAIN (SUS)+5:35

6. 4 Francesca SEWELL (ATQ)+10:22

7. 22 Georgia WHITEHOUSE (SUS)+11:31

8. 2 Peta MULLENS (ATQ)+30:00

9. 21 Gina RICARDO (SUS)+30:00

10. 53 Alana FORSTER (SUV)+30:00

