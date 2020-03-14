Hard games of softball ahead

top form: Rous Rangers powerhouse Loris Gordon will be a key player for her softball side today as the Far North Coast Softball semi-finals determine who is through the grand final. Photo: Ursula Bentley

top form: Rous Rangers powerhouse Loris Gordon will be a key player for her softball side today as the Far North Coast Softball semi-finals determine who is through the grand final. Photo: Ursula Bentley

SEMI-finals are here, with Far North Coast players ready to battle it out for a place in the softball grand final.

The play-offs start Saturday and one team from each division will play their last game of the season and leave the other three teams to fight for honour and glory with a place in the grand final.

The Division 1 major semi sees minor premiers Rous Hotel Rangers play second placed Ballina Sharks, with the winner going straight through to the grand final.

The last time these two teams met Rangers come out on top with a convincing win with eight runs to two.

Sharks will be out to prove they are not going to lie-down as the fight for their third major premiership in a row.

It will be a battle of the pitchers with Michelle Lucas for Ballina and Loris Gordon for Rous both in great form at the moment and the game will come down to which team can get a hold of the ball first with the bat.

In the minor semi-final between Motley Crew and Rous Hotel Warriors, the winner heads to the preliminary final, but the loser is out.

Motley Crew were playing well before losing momentum with the mercy rule into play last week against Rangers, however the return of injured player Oliver Shields boosted their outfield and they are ready to fight to stay in contention.

Warriors are in high spirits after a spectacular game last week with Ballina.

Pitcher Esther Dening has been in good form on the pitchers plate and the bat and will need the solid support of Val Dowse, Sue Clarke in the outfield.

In Division 2, the minor premiers Casino take on Dodgers in the major semi.

Casino’s been top team all season while the composite side is back to full strength.

In the minor semi, Byron Bay and Workers Wild Turkeys battle it out to see who advances to the preliminary final.

In Division 3, minor premiers Ballina Makos take on the young Rous Rascals for a place in the grand final while Rous Rogues clash with Workers Mighty Ducks in the battle for survival.