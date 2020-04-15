Happy trails for MTB park repair

BACK ON TRACK: Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club members including Max Webb will soon be able to ride the extensive trails at New Italy MTB Park following Richmond Valley Council allocating funding to repair bushfire damage. PHOTO: Element Photo and Video.

AS ONE of the few sporting activities still allowed under the current COVID-19 isolation regulations, mountain bike athletes are stoked that funding has been granted for the popular trails at New Italy to be repaired after being impacted in the recent bushfires.

Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels MTB Club president Lindsay Wootten said members are thrilled that Richmond Valley Council has allocated $48,500 towards clearing and repairing trails after the Tabbimoble facility suffered extensive damage during the 2019 bushfires.

Mr Wooten thanked the tireless contribution of club committee members, particularly New Italy co-ordinator Aaron De Hoon, for their assistance.

“The money should start flowing next week,” he said.

“We have organised John Allen and Darryl Pursey of On Track Trails and Sam Kent of Sam Kent Carpentry to do the majority of the reconstruction, it’s important to support local business and they are long supporters of the club.

He said until the trails are made safe riders should stick to the Duck Creek trails at Alstonville.

“At this stage, we ask that you keep away as there is a great deal of work to be done at New Italy to ensure the trails are safe to use,” he said.

“In particular, there are dangerous trees that need to be felled before even the carpark can be said to be ‘safe’.”

Mr Wooten said one of the park’s most popular trails, Crumplstiltskin which features log jumps and a steep ascent and descent on a 1.14km single track, will be one of the first to cleared.

“All the trail features and bridges all got burned out so this will need a lot of work.

“The main problem is trees which have fallen over the trails, we have to clear them then rebuild jumps and bridges.

“If we can do it in a month, this would be great.”

“We are grateful they recognised the importance of rebuilding the bike park,” he said.